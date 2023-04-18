China's Xiamen Airlines operates first flight from Xiamen to Hanoi

China’s Xiamen Airlines began operating its first flight from Xiamen to Vietnam via Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport (NIA) on April 18, said a NIA leader.

At the welcome ceremony for Xiamen Airlines's flight (Photo: VNA)

Flight MF869 which carried 164 passengers from Xiamen safely landed at Noi Bai airport at 4:25pm, officially marking the launch of the regular Xiamen-Hanoi route and the development of international air route network between the two countries.

Xiamen Airlines will run four round-trip flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, with a flight time of about 2 hours and 30 minutes from Xiamen to Hanoi.

Headquartered in Xiamen city, Fujian province, Xiamen Airlines is the second international airline to open a new regular route to Hanoi this year.

With the opening of the new route, Xiamen Airlines is one of five carriers that connects Hanoi with China.

With the presence of Xiamen Airlines, there are currently a total of 52 domestic and international airlines operating at Noi Bai airport, linking Hanoi with 59 foreign and 18 domestic destinations.

According to statistics, there are about 200 flights and 27,000 passengers arriving in or departing from Noi Bai international airport per day, which is on a growing track./.