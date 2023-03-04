Coffee exports enjoy double-digit growth in February

Vietnam exported 180,000 tonnes of coffee worth 393 million USD in February, representing a rise of 28.7% in volume and 22% in value on-year, according to figures given by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

The country shipped 323,000 tonnes of coffee worth 703 million USD during the two-month period, marking a fall of 13.1% in volume and 14.6% in value on-year, Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) cited the General Department of Vietnam Customs data.

Most notably, exports of Robusta and processed coffee in January fell compared to January, 2022, while Arabica coffee exports enjoyed growth.

Statistics compiled by the General Department of Vietnam Customs indicate that Robusta coffee exportsin January reached 128,560 tonnes worth 239.5 million USD, down 27.4% in volume and 28.3% in value on-year.

Exports of Robusta coffee to a number of markets such as Italy, Ecuador, India, and Indonesia in January experienced an upward trend compared to the previous month and against the same period from last year.

Meanwhile, exports of Arabica coffee in January reached 7,210 tonnes, valued at over 27 million USD, up 16.1% in volume and 4.3% in value year on year.

In particular, exports of Arabica coffee to markets such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and Spain enjoyed strong growth, while exports to the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Japan, and Indonesia endured a downward trajectory./.