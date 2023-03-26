Vietnam exported 7,420 tonnes of coffee worth 18.77 million USD to the Netherlands in the first two months of the year, up 93.1% in volume and 105.7% in value year on year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Coffee exports to Netherlands enjoy three-digit growth (Illustrative photo)

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to the market also rose by 5.7% to 2,517 USD per tonne from one year ago.

In February alone, the country shipped 4,100 tonnes of coffee for 10.11 million USD to the Netherlands, up 110.3% in volume and 136.6% in value compared to February 2022.

Last year, the major suppliers of coffee to the Netherlands were mainly from the intra-EU market, including Belgium, Germany, France, Finland, and Italy. Meanwhile, Dutch coffee imports from non-EU markets also enjoyed double-digit growth, with Vietnam becoming the second largest foreign supplier.

Experts have advised Vietnamese enterprises to boost coffee exports to the Netherlands which is considered the gateway into the European market.

They also recommended that Vietnamese firms study consumer demand, logistics services, and distribution systems to further penetrate the Dutch and European markets./.