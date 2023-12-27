The corporate bond market is "warming up" and recovering thanks to effective support policies, according to insiders.

Corporate bond market recovering well in second half of 2023

After several businesses violating bond issuance were prosecuted in 2022, this market almost froze in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, and only started to become active again from June.

According to VNDIRECT Securities Joint Stock Company, private corporate bond issuance activities remain quite busy in December.

Data released on December 22 showed that there had been 25 successful private corporate bond issuances in the month, with a total value of more than 16.48 trillion VND (677.6 million USD). This is down 54.1% month-on-month, but up 3.1 times compared to that in the same period last year.

From the beginning of this year to December 22, the total value of private corporate bond issuance reached 249.21 trillion VND, equivalent to that in the same period last year.

In December, the banking sector has posted the largest private corporate bond issuance value, with 13.2 trillion VND, accounting for nearly 81% of the total issuance value, followed by the real estate sector with a total issuance value of about 2 trillion VND, or 12.1%.

Nguyen Hoang Duong, deputy director of the Banking and Financial Institutions Department under the Ministry of Finance, said that the market started to see positive signs from June, after the Government issued Decree 08/2023 suspending the implementation of a number of regulations of Decree 65/2022 on private corporate bond offering and trading.

The Government and the Prime Minister have also made drastic instructions in areas related to this market. These include perfecting the legal framework and maintaining macro-economic stability, as well as markets related to the bond market such as real estate and credit, he added./.