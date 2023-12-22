Cross-border sale via e-commerce platforms essential to businesses: seminars

The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City has coordinated with several e-commerce platforms to organise a series of seminars on cross-border e-commerce and global growth opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

Cross-border sale via e-commerce platforms essential to businesses

The seminars have been held within the framework of a demand-supply connectivity conference between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and centrally-run cities which is taking place from December 21-24.

At the events, experts and representatives of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba and Tiki have focused on updating information about cross-border online sale, and solutions to increase sales and understand customer needs by using big data.

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said that e-commerce is a potential sale channel that has not been exploited effectively.

As for small- and medium-sized enterprises or local manufacturers, there are still limitations in accessing the online retail market, as well as seizing revenue growth opportunities in both the domestic and export markets via e-commerce platforms.

Pham Trang Dai, Senior Account Manager at Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said that cross-border e-commerce in Vietnam has grown positively and steadily over the past years, with an annual growth rate of 20% and Vietnam is ranked among the top 5 countries in the world in terms of trade growth.

In 2023, the export value of Vietnamese businesses via Amazon is estimated to increase by more than 50%, and the number of sale partners from Vietnam rose by 40%.

She cited statistics as saying that there are thousands of Vietnamese sellers doing business on Amazon, with 17 million products from the Southeast Asian nation sold on Amazon this year.

Experts agreed that developing e-commerce channels, promoting online connections, putting products on e-commerce platforms, establishing online distribution channels, and boosting cross-border exports will help production and business units access domestic and foreign consumer markets more effectively./.