Hanoi recently issued a project on promoting Vietnamese businesses to directly participate in foreign distribution networks by 2030.

Hanoi moves to help firms join foreign distribution systems

This project aims to build a close strategic cooperation relationship between Hanoi's manufacturing and exporting enterprises and foreign distribution networks, on both traditional export and e-commerce channels, towards a stable and sustainable production - export - distribution model.

To accomplish these goals, Hanoi will direct relevant units, departments, and branches to provide market information for 5,000 businesses, and training for 1,000 ones to improve their competitiveness and supply capacity to gradually participate in the global value chain; support 300 firms in participating in cross-border e-commerce; and help more than 500 products to be exported directly to foreign distribution networks.

Over the past time, through many foreign retail groups, Vietnamese goods have been present more and more in supermarkets and shops around the world.

Every year, many kinds of products of Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular are put up for sale at Aeon supermarkets and retail stores across Japan through the “Vietnamese Goods Week” programme.

Besides traditional and typical products such as instant noodles, rice paper, spices, coffee, garment and textiles and footwear, Vietnamese fruits and agricultural products have also gradually reached the hands of Japanese consumers. Through this programme, many products have been imported by the Aeon Group and offered at hundreds of its supermarkets, contributing to realising the goal of 1 billion USD in the export turnover of Vietnamese goods through Aeon's system by 2025.

Similarly, Central Retail, one of the largest retail platforms in Southeast Asia, has regularly organised a “Vietnamese Goods Week” programme in Thailand.

The group has also pledged to support Vietnamese enterprises in seeking partners and bringing Vietnamese goods to its retail systems in Thailand and Italy.

In addition, the export trend through distribution systems based on e-commerce platforms is also being considered as an effective solution helping businesses gradually participate in the global supply chain. In 2022, the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade organised a workshop titled “Cross-border e-commerce with Amazon - Export opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises”, in which more than 500 businesses were guided to access Amazon.

Do Hong Hanh, strategic partner director of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said that over recent years, the number of Vietnamese sellers has bên increasing on this e-commerce platform. In the coming time, Amazon Global Selling will strongly support Vietnamese businesses to grasp market information, improve the quality of human resources, and gradually build up brands for Vietnamese goods in the world market./.