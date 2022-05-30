Da Nang ready for Routes Asia 2022

The central city of Da Nang has become ready for the 16th Asian route development forum 2020 (Routes Asia 2022), the largest and biggest event to promote and connect flight networks in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event, slated for June 4-9, is expected to draw about 450 delegates from 200 international aviation agencies and organisations from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

According to the city Department of Tourism, the department has worked with Informa Routes and Travel Retail as well as relevant agencies and sectors to make thorough infrastructure and personnel preparations for the event, including working session between city leaders and investors.

Along with introducing destinations in Da Nang and typical local products through various communication methods, the city has designed plans to ensure COVID-19 safety and security throughout the event.

According to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh, the forum is expected to open up great opportunities for the aviation industry in general and the tourism industry in Da Nang in particular, contributing to re-opening and developing international routes, attracting investment and tourism to the central coastal city.

By hosting the event, Da Nang continues to affirm its position as Asia's leading event and festival destination, a hub for aviation and tourism development in Vietnam and the region, she stressed.

In the framework of the 16th Routes Asia in Da Nang, nine events are planned, including an exhibition on tourism and aviation; a direct business connection programme with over 500 meetings between partners on the system of the Asia route development forum; conferences and workshops on aviation restoration in Asia and air service development in the new normal; among others.

The event is expected to help Da Nang promote and introduce its image and development potential, thus creating a foundation for restoring and expanding international flight networks; promoting investment in aviation and tourism infrastructure, and strengthening exchange of goods and services between the central city with partner cities in Asia.

The Routes Asia forum was held for the first time in 2003./.