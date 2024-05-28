Export turnover was estimated at US$156.5 billion, up 15 percent against the same period last year, according to the Import-Export Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Illustration photo

Noticeably, both the FDI and domestic sectors recorded high growth rates of export turnover with 12.4 percent and 22.8 percent, respectively.

Export value of the agro-forestry-fishery sector surged by 25.7 percent against the same period last year.

Overseas shipment to ASEAN rose 10.5 percent, to Japan up 3.3 percent, South Korea up 8.6 percent, the EU up 15.1 percent and Australia up 22.6 percent.

As of May 15, Viet Nam's trade with the rest of the world reached US$270.82 billion between January 1 to May 15, 2024.

The MoIT suggested that businesses optimize advantage of potential markets such as members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in order to meet the export target by the end of this year.

The MoIT aims to increase total export turnover in 2024 by about 6 percent compared to 2023 and maintain a trade surplus of about US$15 billion for the ninth consecutive year.

So far, Viet Nam has participated in and signed 17 FTAs./.