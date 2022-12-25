Due to a lack of knowledge about origin regulations, many Vietnamese firms have yet to optimise advantages from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which has been effective for two years and generated great benefits for both sides, according to insiders.

Illustrative image.

Trinh Thi Thu Hien, head of the Goods Origin Division under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department said that from January 1, 2023, the mechanism for certification of origin (C/O) for goods destined for the EU will follow the regulations and the certification mechanism of origin within the framework of this deal.

Specifically, for shipments worth more than 6,000 EUR, exporters must have the C/Os form EUR.1 granted by agencies authorised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The declaration for and granting of C/Os will be carried out similarly to those of the current C/Os, she said at a seminar on December 9.

Hien advised businesses to set up a document archive system so that they are always ready to provide them if necessary.

Meanwhile, Dang Thi Hai Binh from the General Department of Vietnam Customs said that businesses should ensure that their goods meet the regulations of both Vietnam and the EU.

Illustrative image.

She said that from January 1 when the generalised scheme of preferences (GPS) terminates and any preferential tariff agreement under the FTA framework will be applied, businesses should clearly define whether their goods meet regulations of the framework or not.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, a number of circulars will be issued to replace old ones, with many contents that aim to create favourable conditions for businesses.

Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association said that the sector hopes to coordinate with State management agencies such as the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the customs sector to organise training activities and dialogue to support businesses to increase their shares in the EU market.

Hien said that the Import-Export Department will give advice to authorised agencies on the drafting of legal documents regarding goods origin to create a legal corridor for export activities.

The department has also been working with relevant agencies and trade associations to hold training sessions for businesses to ensure that they meet the strict regulations in the EU market.

It has coordinated with the customs authorities of import countries to assist domestic firms in proving the origin of their products, while speeding up the administrative reform to remove difficulties facing exporters, she said./.