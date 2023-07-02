On July 5, the first container of Vietnamese specialty coffee will be exported to the Japanese market.

First batch of specialty coffee to be exported to Japan

Accordingly, a shipment of Dak Lak 2-9 Import-Export Company Limited (Simexco Daklak) will be exported to a Japanese customer.

Previously, in 2021, this business also exported full containers of specialty goods to the European market.

Specialty coffee is a type of coffee that comes from growing areas with special natural conditions. The care, harvesting and processing of specialty coffee follows the standards and evaluation procedures of the World Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) and the World Coffee Quality Institute (CQI). To be considered specialty coffee, this product must score 80 points or more in the evaluation process.

The specialty coffee in this shipment is grown at Eatan – Krongnang Cooperative, at an altitude of over 800 meters above sea level. This growing area has a large difference in temperature between day and night, creating favorable conditions for coffee plants to grow and produce an outstanding quality coffee.

Mr. Le Duc Huy, General Director of Simexco Daklak, said that customers who buy specialty coffee are often very strict and require quality stability for the whole shipment. Besides, the value of specialty coffee is often many times higher than commercial coffee.

Japan is a big market for Vietnamese coffee in general and Simexco in particular. Specifically, the amount of coffee that Simexco exported to the Japanese market reached 15,425 tons in the 2019-2020 crop; 15,345 tons in 2020 – 2021 crop; and 24,160 tons in 2021 - 2022 crop.

The Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade qouted statistics from the General Department of Customs saying that in the first 5 months of 2023, Vietnam's coffee exports to Japan reached 48,680 tons, worth USD128.57 million, down 7.4% in volume and 2.7% in value from the same period last year. The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to Japan was at USD2,641 per ton, up 5.1% from the same period last year./.