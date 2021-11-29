Foreign investment inflows pick up slightly in first 11 months

(TBTCO) - As of November 20, foreign direct investment capital inflows into Viet Nam reached US$26.46 billion, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Illustrative image.

Specifically, the country granted investment certificates to 1,577 new projects with total investment capital of nearly US$14.1 billion, up 3.76 percent against the same period last year.

As many as 877 projects registered capital adjustment with total additional volume of US$8 billion, a year-on-year fall of 16,6 percent.

In addition, there were 3,466 instances of capital contribution and share purchase by foreign investors worth nearly US$4.4 billion USD, a decrease of 33 percent against the same period last year.

Foreign investors poured capital in 18 out of 21 economic sectors, in which processing and manufacturing accounted for 53 percent of the total registered investment capital.

Electricity production and distribution ranked second with US$5.7 billion accounting for 21.6 percent of the total investment capital, followed by real estate, and wholesale and retail with US$2.41 billion and US$1.27 billion, respectively.

Singapore was the biggest foreign investor in the reviewed period with registered capital of US$7.6 billion (making up 28.7 percent of the total investment capital). The Republic of Korea and Japan ranked second and third with US$4.36 billion and US$3.7 billion./.