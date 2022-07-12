Foreign investors net buy over 1.64 trillion VND on UPCoM in first half

Foreign investors net bought 1.642 trillion VND (70.33 million USD) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) in the first six months of this year.

During the period, transactions in the market followed an increasing trend in the first quarter and then a mix of rise and fall in the second quarter. The UPCoM Index closed at 88.58 points on June 30, down 21.7% compared to the end of 2021.

A total of 16 new businesses joined the market, bringing the total number of UPCoM traders to 861 by the end of June.

The average trading volume and value were 98 million shares and 2.6 trillion VND per session, down 34% and 17% from the averages in 2021, respectively.

The trading session on January 7 recorded the highest trading volume of 175.1 million shares, while the March 31 session posted the biggest trading value of 4.05 trillion VND.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation hit 1.17 quadrillion VND at the end of June, dropping by 17% compared to the end of 2021./.