GDP expands by 6.93% in first quarter of 2025

Viet Nam's GDP was estimated to grow by 6.93 percent in January-March period, the highest growth rate in the first quarter since 2020, according to Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang.

Illustrative image

The growth rate positioned Viet Nam as one of the fastest-growing economies in the region and the world, Nguyen said at the the Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The consumer price index increased by 3.22 percent on average while budget revenues accounted for 36.7 percent of this year's initial plan, up 29.3 percent against the same period last year.

The export and import values respectively increased by 10.6 percent and 17 percent from the same period last year while foreign direct investment inflows soared by 34.7 percent to nearly US$11 billion.

The minister said the economy would face numerous challenges and difficulties if the U.S. imposes the 46 percent reciprocal tariff on imports from Viet Nam.

Based on the first quarter growth rate, the economy needs to expand by 8.2 percent in the second quarter, 8.3 percent and 8.4 percent in the third and fourth quarter to achieve the whole-year growth goal of at least 8 percent, he noted./.