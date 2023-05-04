Government proposes National Assembly consider 2% reduction in VAT in coming agenda

The Government has proposed the National Assembly (NA) to consider a 2% reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on goods and services subject to a 10% VAT during its coming meeting stated to start on May 22.

Illustrative photo. (Photo: Internet)

The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Justice were asked to complete the proposed draft resolution.

Last month, the Government agreed with the Ministry of Finance’s proposal on a plan to reduce taxes, fees, and charges for 2023, which suggested the reduction.

In its proposal submitted to the PM on April 14, the ministry suggested a VAT reduction from 10% to 8% for several goods and services, along with a 20% cut in the percentage of goods for VAT calculation for business establishments (including business households and individuals) when issuing invoices for all goods and services subject to the VAT.

The ministry suggested that the policy, which is expected to boost the economy, should be applied until December 31.

According to the Ministry of Finance, if VAT is reduced by 2% for all goods and services within six months, the total tax reduction will be about 35 trillion VND (1.5 billion USD) in support of people and businesses to overcome difficult times./.