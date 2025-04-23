Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged ministries, agencies, and local authorities to create favorable mechanisms and policies that support student entrepreneurship, particularly in the areas of finance and intellectual property.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

The Prime Minister made this call during a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20 to review the achievements of the student startup support initiative (Project 1665) and launched the 7th National Startup Day for Students (SV.STARTUP).

Pham highlighted the Party and State's long-standing commitment to empowering young people as key drivers of Viet Nam's development. He praised the growing creativity and dynamism of student-led startup movements seen through each edition of the event.

Pham expressed support for expanding student startup support funds using public capital, establishing platforms for idea exchange, and developing mentor networks at both local and institutional levels.

The Prime Minister expressed his belief that 20 million young people—equipped with vision, intellect, and proper guidance—will spearhead advancements in science and technology, helping to elevate Viet Nam's global standing in the digital era and lead the country toward becoming a regional and global innovation hub.

Since its inception seven years ago, Project 1665 has achieved significant milestones. All universities, academies, colleges, vocational schools, and the 63 provincial and municipal Departments of Education and Training now have actionable plans to support student entrepreneurship.

To date, students across the country have launched over 42,000 startup projects. The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) has played a pivotal role by organizing more than 3,500 startup idea competitions, engaging nearly 480,000 young people and generating close to 23,000 proposals.

Over the past seven years, Project 1665 has also transformed the education sector's approach to entrepreneurship and made significant contributions to Viet Nam's startup ecosystem.

Between 2020 and 2024, Vietnamese students launched nearly 39,000 startup projects, with secondary and high school students initiating around 9,000. Since 2020, nearly 300 startups have emerged from university incubators. More than 2,000 educators and nearly 10,000 students have been honored for their contributions to entrepreneurship./.