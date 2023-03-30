Hai Phong ranks among top localities in FDI attraction

The northern port city of Hai Phong continued ranking among the top localities in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2023.

A corner of Hai Phong (Photo: haiphong.gov.vn)

As of March 22, the city had lured 385.08 million USD in FDI, equal to 78.89% of the figure in the same period last year, and 17.91% of the yearly plan.

To date, industrial and economic parks in Hai Phong have attracted 468 FDI projects totaling 23.3 billion USD, and 202 domestic-invested projects with combined capital of 296.59 trillion VND (12.6 billion USD).

These figures are the results of continuous efforts and drastic actions by the city’s leaders, as well as relevant sectors and units, particularly the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA).

Dialogues with investors and contractors have been held regularly by the authority to help them deal with difficulties and obstacles in production and business activities and to strengthen security and order.

In a regular meeting of the municipal People’s Committee on March 27, its Chairman Nguyen Van Tung asked sectors, units and localities to step up the implementation of measures to reform administrative procedures and improve the business and production environment./.