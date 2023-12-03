Hanoi – attractive city for startup and innovation

Hanoi has been honoured for its attractiveness in startup and innovation under the Vietnam Smart City Award 2023 programme series.

At the award ceremony. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Launched on July 20, 2023, the award aims to honour provinces, cities, real estate investors, and technology businesses that feature urban development solutions. The award promotes cooperation in building appropriate models and the development of smart cities in Vietnam, said President of the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) Nguyen Van Khoa at an award ceremony held by the association on November 30.

A total of 32 units and businesses were honoured in the categories of urban management, industry real estate, and technology services and solutions.

Nguyen Nhat Quang, Director of VINASA Institute of Science and Technology, pointed to the urgent need to build unified data infrastructure to serve the development of smart cities.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung also held that smart urban development should go in tandem with digital transformation, with people put at the centre.

The award ceremony took place within the framework of the Vietnam - Asia Smart City Summit 2023, which is taking place from November 29-30 under the theme of “Data Mining – Building Smart Cities for Sustainable Development”./.