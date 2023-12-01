Hanoi’s consumer price index up 0.07% in November

The consumer price index (CPI) in the capital city grew up 0.07% in November from the previous month, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

This figure represents an increase of 4.72% compared to the same period last year.

Moving in the upward trend were groups of education (0.44%), apparel, headwear and footwear (0.38%), restaurants and catering services (0.06 %) and other goods and services (0.48%). The prices of foodstuffs grew by 1.37%.

The group of housing, electricity, water and construction material, transport and postal and telecoms services group were the three groups of commodities that saw their prices go down.

An adjustment to petrol prices brought a 0.06% decrease in the transport group compared to the previous month and the postal and telecoms services group declined by 0.05%. Housing, electricity, water and construction materials group fell by 0.18% month-on-month due to lower prices of electricity and kerosene.

The average CPI in the first eleven months of 2023 expanded by 1.8% year-on-year.

The Statistics Office also said that the gold price went up by 3.88%, while the price of US dollar rose by 0.09% as compared to October./.