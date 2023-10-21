Total outstanding credit balance in Ho Chi Minh City reached more than 3.3 quadrillion VND by the end of September 2023, an increase of 0.72% compared to August 2023, according the State Bank of Vietnam’s (SBV) branch in the city.

HCM City: 9-month credit hits over 3.3 quadrillion VND

The city’s credit has had 2 consecutive months of growth (credit growth was nearly 1% in August 2023), continuing to consolidate the credit growth trend in the remaining months of the year.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV’s branch in HCM City, said that credit growth in the area increased thanks to good implementation of preferential credit programs.

Specifically, disbursement of the credit package with 2% interest rate according to Decree 31 of the Government reached total outstanding balance of 23.225 trillion VND, accounting for 42% of the whole country.

Disbursement of a credit package of 15 trillion VND for the forestry and fisheries sector reached 243 billion VND. Loan sales for the market stabilization program reached VND 7.639 trillion and loans to stimulate investment reached 870 billion VND.

So far, Ho Chi Minh City has had 29,726 customers and businesses whose debts have been restructured, with a total outstanding balance of 36.543 trillion VND, accounting for 38% of the whole country./.