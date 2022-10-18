Google has paid VND2.115 trillion (nearly US$87.4 billion) in taxes to Viet Nam from 2018 to August 2022, becoming the biggest tax contributor among cross-border and e-commerce platforms operating in the country.

In a report sent to the National Assembly, the Ministry of Finance said that since March 21 this year, there were nearly 140,615 downloads, installations and uses of eTax Mobile–an electronic tax mobile app.

About 69,465 transactions, worth over VND308 billion (US$12.72 million), were recorded during the period.

As many as 30 major online platforms such as Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix, Samsung, TikTok and eBay have registered on the web portal for overseas suppliers involved in cross-border activities (Etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn) and paid US$22.2 million in tax.

Among them, Facebook and Google contributing the most, with VND2.099 trillion (US$86.7 million) and VND2.115 trillion (US$87.4 million), respectively.

They were followed by Microsoft with VND714 billion (US$29.5 million).

From the beginning of 2018 until the end of this August, tax authorities collected VND5.588 trillion (nearly US$230.86 million) in taxes from organizations and individuals earning income from doing business online, including VND1.591 trillion (US$65.73 million) gained in 2021, up 39 percent compared to 2020.

Digital tax declaration is now available in all 63 cities and provinces nationwide and about 99.93 percent of close to 873,300 Vietnamese enterprises had used the service.

The number of e-tax declarations exceeded 14.53 million in the first nine months of this year. Businesses had made more than 2.85 million tax payments, worth US$26.29 billion, during the period.