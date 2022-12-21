The percentage of Japanese enterprises operating in Viet Nam forecast to be profitable in 2022 is 59.5 percent, up 5.3 points compared to 2021, according to a survey on Japanese investment in Asia and Oceania 2022 by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Viet Nam.

The proportion of Japanese enterprises that intend to expand their investment in Viet Nam in the next one to two years is 60 percent, up 4.7 points from the previous year and the highest among Southeast Asian countries.

According to JETRO, the main reason for the improving business profits in Viet Nam, in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, is due to the country's strong socio-economic recovery from the pandemic.

Many firms said business this year improved compared to last year largely due to a strong recovery after the pandemic, especially in the consumer goods manufacturing industry and the service industry.

Regarding prospects in 2023, 53.6 percent of surveyed Japanese businesses answered "improved", the highest in Asia and Oceania.

The survey was conducted in 20 countries and territories in Asia and Oceania and received responses from 603 Japanese enterprises operating in Viet Nam./.