Lang Son resumes operations of border gate with China

Customs clearance for import-export activities through the Na Nua – Nahua border gate pair in Vietnam’s northern Lang Son province and China’s Guangxi province was resumed from December 14 after a nearly-four-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi’s Longzhou county Fengbo said that the operation resumption of the border gate pair came after talks between senior leaders of China and Vietnam, aiming to deepen and elevate the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and promote the strong development of the border economies of the two countries and two localities.

He expressed his hope that cooperation activities between Longzhou and Lang Son’s Trang Dinh district will be enhanced further.

Vu Duc Thien, Chairman of the Trang Dinh People's Committee, said that the move will help boost trade collaboration, and create jobs and increase income for locals.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the annual import-export volume of this border gate reached about 270,000 tonnes. It temporarily suspended customs clearance in January 2020.

Right on December 14, ten trucks from China completed entry procedures into Vietnam to receive Vietnamese dried longan exported to the Chinese market.