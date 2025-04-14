According to the Latin American outlet, the most outstanding achievement in the recent intensive negotiation days was Vietnam’s special task force convincing the US side to agree to begin negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, an issue Washington had previously avoided on numerous occasions.

Latin American news agency Prensa Latina has highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in advancing trade relations with the US, describing the launch of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, including tariff issues, as the opening of a “steel door” in Vietnam–US economic and trade ties.

In an article titled “Vietnam opens a 'steel door' in trade relations with the US” published on April 11, Prensa Latina praised Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc, special envoy of General Secretary To Lam, and the Vietnamese special task force for successfully fulfilling the mission entrusted to them by the country’s Party, State, and Government leadership.

Prensa Latina underscored that both sides have officially agreed to include tariff negotiations as a central pillar of the future agreement. In the coming days, the Vietnamese Government is expected to consider forming a ministerial-level technical negotiation team to follow up on the results achieved by the special task force.

During a recent meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has been appointed as the lead US negotiator for trade talks with Vietnam, Phoc affirmed that Vietnam is ready for discussions. He proposed that both sides soon begin exchanges on specific topics to reach an agreement at the earliest opportunity, thereby fostering stable and sustainable growth in bilateral economic and trade relations that benefit the people and enterprises of both countries.

For his part, Secretary Bessent expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s swift and proactive efforts to address US concerns and commended the decision to move forward with negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

Prensa Latina also emphasised Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s directive that negotiations with the US must be conducted within the broader context of the Vietnam–US relationship and in alignment with Vietnam’s global integration efforts, including the 17 free trade agreements the country has signed.

It noted that the two nations will engage in trade negotiations in the spirit of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to fair, sustainable trade that delivers concrete benefits to their people and businesses./.