The State Treasury raised 32.8 trillion VND (1.39 billion USD) worth of Government bonds, or 96.56% of the total G-bonds on offer, via eight auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange during January.

Illustrative image.

The figure was equivalent to 30.4% of the first-quarter issuance plan and 8.21% of the annual target.

Of which, 49.74% were 10-year bonds while the remainder was 15-year bonds, with respective interest rates of 4.36% and 4.56%. The rates are down 29 and 24 basis points from the previous auction.

On the secondary market, the trading value of G-bonds during the month reached over 65.79 trillion VND, down 9.48% month-on-month, with outright transaction value accounting for 53.74%. The remainder were those traded via repurchase agreements./.