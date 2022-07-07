Nearly 55,000 firms join National Single Window

As of mid-June, 13 ministries and agencies had joined the Viet Nam National Single Window (NSW) which provided 249 administrative procedures, digitalized 4.92 million applications from over 54,800 enterprises, according to the Viet Nam Customs.

Illustration photo.

Viet Nam continued to effectively implement the ASEAN Single Window with all nine bloc’s member states to exchange information of certificates of origin (Form D).

The National Single Window system, developed by Viettel Solutions, reduced customs clearance time by 7 to 8 days, while saving more than US$2,000 in storage fees per shipment of goods a day.

The acceleration of goods import and export activities thanks to this mechanism also makes an important contribution to improving the competitiveness and integration of enterprises.

Previously, as of February 15, 244 administrative procedures of 13 ministries and sectors were officially processed on the National Single Window, with over 4.8 million dossiers of more than 51,800 participating businesses.

The Customs Development Strategy to 2030 was approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai under Decision 628/QD-TTg dated May 20, 2022.

The Customs Development Strategy to 2030 also sets seven goals for Viet Nam Customs including the implementation of the National Single Window, the ASEAN Single Window./.