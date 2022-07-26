Mobile phones, spare parts rake in US$29.17 bln

In the January-June period, export turnover of mobile phones and spare parts valued US$29.17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.4 percent, according to the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.

Illustration photo.

The U.S. remains the biggest importer of Vietnamese-made mobile phones and components with total export turnover of US$6.61 billion, up 53.7 percent.

The U.S was followed by China (US$6.45 billion, up 16.6 percent), the RoK (US$2.78 billion, up 29.8 percent), and the EU (US$3.2 billion, down 7.7 percent).

Export turnover of electronic products and components hit US$5.17 billion in June, representing a month-on-month increase of 6.5 percent. In Q2, exports of electronic products and components reached US$27.68 billion, up 15.6 percent against the same period last year.

In the first six months of 2022, total export turnover of computers, electronic products and components to the U.S. valued US$ 7.32 billion (26.9 percent), followed by China with US$ 5.89 billion, up 12.1 percent, EU with US$3.73 billion, up 18.5 percent.

So far, Viet Nam has accounted for 13 percent of the global market share, quickly rising to the position of the 2nd largest smartphone exporter in the world.

The export of phones, which contributes annually over US$ 50 billion in the last three years, is expected to help Viet Nam expand its total export turnover by 6-8 percent in 2022./.