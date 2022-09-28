Of the figure, 83,345 are service companies, making up 73.9 percent while 27,903 others operate in industry and construction, accounting for 24.7 percent.
A total number of 101,115 small-sized enterprises (with a registered capital worth under VND10 billion or US$421 million) were set up, making up 89.6 percent and up 34.9 percent against the same period last year.
The newly-established firms created 758,124 jobs, up 16.8 percent.
During the reviewed period, 50,509 firms resumed operations, up 56.1 percent, raising the number of newly-established and re-operated enterprises to 163,300, up 38 percent.
In the third quarter alone, the new firms doubled the number recorded in the same period last year with 36,558 ones./.