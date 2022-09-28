As many as 112,791 firms were established over the last nine months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 31.9 percent, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Of the figure, 83,345 are service companies, making up 73.9 percent while 27,903 others operate in industry and construction, accounting for 24.7 percent.

A total number of 101,115 small-sized enterprises (with a registered capital worth under VND10 billion or US$421 million) were set up, making up 89.6 percent and up 34.9 percent against the same period last year.

The newly-established firms created 758,124 jobs, up 16.8 percent.

During the reviewed period, 50,509 firms resumed operations, up 56.1 percent, raising the number of newly-established and re-operated enterprises to 163,300, up 38 percent.

In the third quarter alone, the new firms doubled the number recorded in the same period last year with 36,558 ones./.