New transport projects expected to create new development momentum for Central Highlands

Construction is underway on a series of key transportation projects connecting the Central Highlands with the south-central coastal region. Once operational, these projects are expected to open up strong connectivity opportunities between mountainous and coastal localities, creating new momentum for local development.

In the northern Central Highlands region, two expressway projects are projected to drive regional growth. They include the Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway, connecting Binh Dinh and Gia Lai provinces; and the Quang Ngai-Kon Tum Expressway, which links Quang Ngai and Kon Tum provinces. Once completed, they will shorten travel distances and open major routes from the mountains to the sea.

Given the importance of the Quy Nhon - Pleiku Expressway project, Gia Lai has proactively prepared funding and materials for implementation. Specifically, the provincial People’s Council has issued a resolution allocating 500 billion VND (19.28 million USD) from the local budget to participate in the project. In addition, the provincial People’s Committee has instructed localities to review and identify potential areas for common construction materials such as stone and sand to update district-level land use planning. This serves as a basis for auctioning and granting mineral exploitation licenses to ensure a timely supply of construction materials.

The Quang Ngai - Kon Tum Expressway project is also being actively pushed toward completion. According to proposals by the People's Committees of the two provinces, the 136-km expressway will have four lanes, and require an investment of over 35.3 trillion VND. Both propose implementing the project under a public investment model, with the execution period set for 2025–2028. They have committed to fully allocating local budget resources for site clearance to hand over clean land by 2026. The Ministry of Construction issued a decision to assign the Project Management Unit 85 to prepare a pre-feasibility study report for the expressway project.

Phan Muoi, Director of the Kon Tum provincial Department of Construction, stated that as this project is of great significance for the local economic development, Kon Tum is determined to invest in and complete the project as soon as possible. To promote the early construction of the project, the department has proactively invited the Project Management Unit 85 to conduct a field survey. The provincial People's Committee has also established an inter-sectoral working group to coordinate the preparation of the project's pre-feasibility study report.

In Dak Lak, two important transportation projects are being invested in and promoted for investment to connect the locality with Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces, namely the Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway and National Highway 29.

The Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, whose construction began in June 2024, is approximately 117 km long, with a total investment of over 21.9 trillion VND. It is expected to be operational by 2027.

Meanwhile, National Highway 29, which connects Dak Lak with Phu Yen, is currently in very poor condition, significantly affecting traffic flow between the two provinces. To facilitate smoother connectivity, the People's Committees of the two provinces have held meetings and submitted to the Prime Minister a plan to upgrade it. This plan includes an agreement to invest in expanding the road to four lanes, with a roadbed width of 20.5 meters, and a design speed of 60-80 km/h. According to a leader of the Dak Lak provincial People's Committee, after being upgraded and expanded, National Highway 29 will provide a smooth connection between Phu Yen and Dak Lak, as well as major transport corridors, and is also linked to seaports, airports, and border gates.

Similarly, Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces have agreed to propose to the Prime Minister investment in the Nha Trang - Da Lat Expressway project before 2030. The expressway will be approximately 81 km long, with four lanes and a design speed of 80-100 km/h. It is planned to have a total investment of around 25 trillion VND. Currently, Nha Trang and Da Lat are connected by National Highway 27C, which frequently experiences landslides and takes an extended amount of time to travel along./.