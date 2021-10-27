(TBTCO) - The upgrade of Terminal T2 of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will need more than 4.98 trillion VND (218.5 million USD) so as to raise its annual capacity from 10 million to 15 million passengers, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Terminal T2 of Noi Bai International Airport will be upgraded to serve 15 million passengers per year.

The ACV recently submitted verification results of a feasibility study report on the terminal expansion project. The report was compiled by the Japan Airport Consultants, Inc. and the Vietnam National Construction Consultants Corporation.

The upgrade is expected to be carried out from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2024, with the investment capital to be funded by the ACV.

Terminal T2, inaugurated in January 2015, specialises in serving international flights. It was designed to serve 10 million passengers per year during 2015 - 2020, and the annual capacity is planned to reach 15 million passengers during 2020 - 2030.

However, the terminal already served more than 11.42 million passengers in 2019, exceeding its capacity, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Terminal T1 of the Noi Bai Airport serves domestic flights and is capable of serving 15 million passengers per year./.