Plans for phase 2 of Long Thanh Int'l Airport project to be mapped out

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister that the State-owned Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) be in charge of drawing up plans for the next phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Construction workers make the Long Thanh International Airport's runway. (Photo: VNA)

It comes after the Prime Minister instructed them to contact relevant agencies to draft the next stages of the work that needs to be done, following the completion of Phase 1 in 2026.

According to project dossiers, ACV has developed a business strategy to gather funds for Phase 2 and a rough scheme for Phase 3. Phase 2 is expected to cost 48 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) and to cover the period from 2028 to 2032.

Long Thanh International Airport is being built on an area of 5,000ha in the southern province of Dong Nai province, with a total final capacity of 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo annually.

Phase 1 is projected to be put into operation in 2026, with an annual capacity of 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo.

In Phase 2, the airport will be expanded with an additional open-configuration runway and terminal to service 50 million passengers per year.

When Phase 3 is completed, the airport will be the largest airport in Vietnam and one of the busiest transit airports in the region.

The total investment for the project is estimated at approximately 16 billion USD./.