PM inspects 500kV transmission line project in Thanh Hoa

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 22 inspected the 500kV Circuit-3 Quang Trach-Pho Noi power transmission line project's section crossing the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits workers at the construction site of the project at Cau Loc commune of Hau Loc district, Thanh Hoa province (Photo: NDO/Tran Hai)

Spaning from Quang Trach in the central province of Quang Binh to Pho Noi in northern Hung Yen rovince, the project has a total length of about 519km, and its total investment is over 22.3 trillion VND (876 million USD).

It includes four component projects, namely Quang Trach - Quynh Luu, Quynh Luu - Thanh Hoa, Thanh Hoa - Nam Dinh 1 Thermal Power Plant, and Nam Dinh 1 Thermal Power Plant - Pho Noi. Construction on these component projects started in October 2023 and January 2024.

The Prime Minister has directed to complete the project before June 30, 2024. However, currently there are still some difficulties affecting the progress.

Visiting and presenting gifts to workers at the construction site of the 500kV transformer station at Thieu Phuc commune, Thieu Hoa district, and workers at Cau Loc commune of Hau Loc district, PM Chinh expressed his delight at the bustling working atmosphere there and hailed the workers and engineers as well as local residents and youngsters for their hard work and support for the project.

Underlining the significance of the project, he highlighted the need for high determination and drastic actions, and the mobilisation of resources and forces for its implementation, especially ground clearance.

He asked contractors to focus resources, equipment, and personnel for the project, and encouraged workers to overcome all difficulties to work continuously, striving to complete the Nam Dinh-Thanh Hoa section of the project by June 30, and the 500kV Thanh Hoa transformer station by June 28.

The Government leader requested ministries, sectors, and relevant localities to continue coordinating closely to deal with all arising problems and ensure the safety for workers./.