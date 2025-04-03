Private sector encouraged to join major national programmes, projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 2 highlighted the importance of encouraging the development of the private sector, and creating favourable conditions and assigning tasks for private businesses to participate in major national programmes and projects.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the second meeting of the National Steering Committee for building the private economic sector development project (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee for building the private economic sector development project, PM Chinh, who is head of the committee, stressed that the project must fully uphold and inherit the Party and State’s guidelines and policies on the development of the sector, especially following and concretising the directives and content of Party General Secretary To Lam's recent article on the private economy.

It must fully unleash the productive capacity and resources of the country through the private sector; mobilise all private resources for national development; harness the effectiveness of internal forces, including human, natural resources, history, and culture, while effectively combining them with external resources such as capital, technology, human resources, and management experience, he said.

The Government leader emphasised the need for a full and profound understanding of the role and importance of the private sector within the overall economy, identifying it as the most important driving force for national economic development.

To ensure the development of this sector, it is essential to guarantee property rights, the freedom to do business, and equal access to natural resources and national assets, Chinh stated, adding that there must be a shift from a passive approach of receiving and addressing administrative procedures and citizens' and businesses' requests, to a proactive and active approach that promotes the development of the sector for the benefit of the nation and the people.

The PM also stressed that the project must propose solutions for institutional improvement, including the development and implementation of institutions that ensure transparency, reduce administrative procedures, eliminate unnecessary steps that cause inconvenience or bottlenecks for citizens and businesses, and minimise compliance costs to the highest extent possible.

Private enterprises must be mobilised and assigned tasks to participate in the implementation of the three strategic breakthroughs that the Party and State are carrying out, especially in major infrastructure projects such as high-speed railways, airports, seaports, and expressways. Additionally, the private sector should be involved in the modernisation of national defence and security industries, as well as in addressing major national issues such as pandemic prevention and control, emphasised Chinh./.