The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,704 VND/USD on July 19, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 10 VND

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,830 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,454 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates stayed stable.

At 9am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling), both unchanged from the end of July 18.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,490 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,790 VND/USD./.