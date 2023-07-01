Reference exchange rate up 17 VND on June 30

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,800 VND/USD on June 30, up 17 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,988 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,612 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued to increase.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,375 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,745 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from the end of June 29.

BIDV also added 15 VND to both rates, listing at 23,425 VND/USD (buying) and 23,725 VND/USD (selling).

In the week from June 26-30, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on Monday and Wednesday and up on the the other three days. It ended the week up 45 VND./.