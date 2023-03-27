The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,602 VND/USD on March 27, up 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 24).

Reference exchange rate up 2 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,782 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,422 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,310 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of March 24.

BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND to 23,355 VND/USD (buying) and 23,655 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 20-24, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days and kept unchanged on Wednesday before going down on the two following days. It ended the week down 28 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./.