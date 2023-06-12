|Retail petrol prices remain unchanged in latest adjustment
Accordingly, the price of RON-95 III stayed at 22,010 VND (0.94 USD) per litre, and E5 RON 92 is still priced at 20,870 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil increased by 80 VND to 18,020 VND per litre, kerosene price increased by 50 VND to 17,820 VND per litre while mazut price decreased by 170 VND to 14,710 VND per kg
At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 180-228 VND per litre from petrol prices and 200 VND from all kinds of oil for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.