Retail petrol prices remain unchanged in latest adjustment

The retail prices of petrol remained unchanged while oil prices have been increased since 3 pm on June 12 in the latest price adjustment made by the Minister of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of RON-95 III stayed at 22,010 VND (0.94 USD) per litre, and E5 RON 92 is still priced at 20,870 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil increased by 80 VND to 18,020 VND per litre, kerosene price increased by 50 VND to 17,820 VND per litre while mazut price decreased by 170 VND to 14,710 VND per kg

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 180-228 VND per litre from petrol prices and 200 VND from all kinds of oil for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.