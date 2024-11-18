Several localities achieve record-breaking import-export growth

During the first ten months of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City maintained its leading economic position, contributing the largest share of Vietnam’s total import-export turnover, reaching nearly 88 billion USD, up by 7.3 billion USD year-on-year.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Following behind Bac Ninh province, where the value of imports and exports amounted to 61.66 billion USD, up 1.27 billion USD.

Meanwhile, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the turnover of import-export Dong Nai reached 53.27 billion USD, an increase of 2.97 billion USD and Hanoi reached 49.37 billion USD, an increase of 4.96 billion USD.

Notably, Bac Giang reported a significant increase, with a total turnover of 49.12 billion USD, up by 12.54 billion USD.

Other regions including Binh Duong province with 48.79 billion USD (up by 5.63 billion USD), Hai Phong City with 46.28 billion USD (up by 7.01 billion USD), Thai Nguyen province with 37.93 billion USD (up by 2.59 billion USD), Phu Tho province with 24.1 billion USD (up by 9.2 billion USD), and Vinh Phuc province with 22.62 billion USD (up by 4.46 billion USD) also showed strong growth.

The top ten provinces and cities contributed 481 billion USD to the nation’s total turnover for the ten months.

Trade in goods remains a bright spot in Vietnam’s economic landscape for the first 10 months. Cumulative figures reveal that total import-export turnover reached nearly 648 billion USD, a 15.8% increase, equating to an additional 88.57 billion USD year-on-year. Export turnover stood at 335.59 billion USD, a 14.9% increase, while imports reached $312.28 billion, up by 16.8%.

Many key trading markets showed substantial growth compared to last year, including imports from China, which rose by 31.6%, and exports to the US, up by 24.2%.

Vietnam also recorded a strong trade surplus with several countries. The surplus with the US grew by 26.9%, with the EU by 18.6%, and with Japan by 56.9%./.