Vietnamese enterprises have expanded their investments beyond Laos and Cambodia to developed nations like the Netherlands, the U.S., and the United Kingdom. This marks a significant shift in recent years.

Illustrative photo

Vietnamese investors poured US$147.3 million into 14 sectors abroad over the last eight months of this year.

Data of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed the amount was channeled in 75 new projects.

Among the 25 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments during the period, the Netherlands took the lead with US$54.6 million, making up 37.1 per cent. It was followed by Laos (US$37.8 million), the United Kingdom (US$19.8 million), and the U.S. (US$18.6 million).

Out of 14 sectors Vietnamese investors poured money into, the mining sector topped the list with US$58.6 million, accounting for 38.9 per cent of the total, followed by processing-manufacturing with US$29.1 million (making up19.7 per cent) and the wholesale and retail sector with US$24.7 million (accounting for 16.8 per cent).

In addition to investments in resource-intensive fields like minerals and agriculture, Vietnamese enterprises are also venturing into high-value sectors such as manufacturing, banking, financial services, and high technology. Companies like FPT have achieved notable success in Japan and South Korea.

Viet Nam has agreements with nearly 80 countries on investment encouragement and protection and on double taxation avoidance, providing essential safeguards for overseas investments.

As of August, Viet Nam had 1,757 active overseas investment projects with combined capital of nearly US$22.26 billion./.