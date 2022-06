Six items with export turnover exceeding 5 billion USD in 5 months of 2022

(TBTCO) - As many as 26 export commodities posted turnover of more than 1 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, accounting for 89.6 percent of Vietnam’s export turnover. Of them, six items enjoyed turnover exceeding 5 billion USD, making up 62.3 percent.

en.vietnamplus