Some 51,600 new firms established in four months

As many as 51,600 new enterprises with total registered capital of nearly 508 trillion VND (20 billion USD) were established in the first four months of 2024, representing year-on-year increases of 3.4% in the number of businesses and 9.3% in the capital, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam has more than 15,300 newly established enterprises in April. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

These new businesses registered a total of 353,800 workers, a rise of 6.8% over the same period last year.

The average registered capital of a new enterprise in the first four months of 2024 rose by 5.7% year on year to 9.9 billion VND.

In April, Vietnam had more than 15,300 newly established enterprises with registered capital of 175.8 trillion VND, up by 8.4% in number of businesses and 55% in registered capital month on month.

The average registered capital of a new enterprise in April stood at 11.5 billion VND, up 42.9% over the previous month.

In addition, 8,307 businesses returned to operation in April, an increase of 175.1% over the previous month.

Along with 533.4 trillion VND from increasing capital of 14,143 existing enterprises, the total registered capital poured into the economy in the first four months was more than 1 quadrillion VND, down 2.6% compared to the same period last year.

The GSO also said that about 29,700 businesses resumed their operation in the first four months, an increase of 2.4% over the same period in 2023, bringing the total number of newly established businesses and businesses returning to operation during the four months to 81,300 units, an increase of 3% over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months, the number of enterprises temporarily suspending operation was 60,900, an increase of 21.9% over the same period last year. About 19,100 businesses stopped their operations to wait for dissolution procedures, down 9%, and 6,400 businesses completed dissolution procedures, an increase of 4.9%.

Of which, 7,618 businesses registered in April to temporarily suspend business, an increase of 84.1% compared to the previous month. About 4,656 businesses stopped operation to wait for dissolution procedures, down 6.5%./.