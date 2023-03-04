State budget collection from export-import down in two months

State budget collection from export-import activities in the first two months stood at 56.33 trillion VND (2.37 billion USD), or 13.3% of the estimate, down 19.4% year-on-year, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs (Vietnam Customs).

The country’s total export-import value in January and February was estimated at 96.06 billion USD, 13% lower than that of the same period last year.

Of the figure, export and import revenue contributed 49.44 billion USD and 46.62 billion USD, marking respective decreases of 10% and 16% and a trade surplus of 2.82 billion USD.

This year, the National Assembly assigned the Vietnam Customs to collect 425 trillion VND in revenue to the State budget, based on the estimate that the gross domestic product grows 6-6.5%, the price of crude oil stands at 70 USD per barrel, export turnover increases by 8-9% while imports rises by 7-8%./.