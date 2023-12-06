The State Treasury mobilised a total of 31.95 trillion VND (1.31 billion USD) worth of government bonds and government-guaranteed bonds in November via 32 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), representing a month-on-month increase of 68.3%.

State Treasury raises 1.31 billion USD worth of G-bonds in November

The State Treasury successfully issued 19.65 trillion VND worth of G-bonds, equivalent to 71% of the plan set for 2023, while the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised 12.3 trillion VND from bonds, equal to 87.2% of the year’s target.

Interest rates for the 5-, 10- and 15-year terms in the last session of November decreased slightly by 4, 17 and 20 basic points to reach 1.6%, 2.28% and 2.48%, respectively. That of the 30-year term was kept stable, at 3.05%.

On the secondary market, the total trading value of G-bonds traded via outright transactions during the month reached 113.14 trillion VND, while that via repos transactions was 21.17 trillion VND.

Foreign investors' total trading value accounted for 2.05% of the total market trading value./.