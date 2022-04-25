Taxation system reform strategy up to 2030 approved

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed Decision No. 508/QD-TTg dated April 23, 2022 approving the strategy for taxation system reform through 2030.

Illustration photo.

The strategy targets to build tax policies in line with the global good practices, with particular focus on the following categories of tax: value-added tax, excise tax, import-export tax, corporate income tax, personal income tax, natural resource tax, agricultural land use tax, environmental tax.

Tax governance will be comprehensively modernized in accordance with international practices and Viet Nam's laws.

By 2025, the Government expects to raise the rate of tax payers' satisfaction with the tax authorities to at least 90 percent while at least 70 percent of tax payers will be assisted in conduct online tax payment.

The rates of tax declaration, tax payment, tax refund, tax exemption online by businesses and organizations will be increased to at least 90 percent./.