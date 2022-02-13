The General Department of Taxation requires tax authorities at all levels to reduce VAT by 2%

(TBTCO) - The General Department of Taxation has just sent a dispatch to convey the direction of the Director General of the General Department of Taxation on accelerating the implementation of value-added tax reduction in accordance with the provisions of Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 of the National Assembly and Decree No. 15/2022/ND-CP of the Government.

The General Department of Taxation requires a 2% reduction in VAT when issuing invoices.

The official dispatch of the General Department of Taxation stated that on January 28, 2022, the General Department of Taxation issued Official Letter No. 01 requesting tax departments to actively propagate and disseminate to taxpayers in the locality the reduction of 2% of the value added tax rate (VAT) in 2022 for groups of goods and services that are applying the VAT rate of 10% (except for some goods and services).

The tax rate of 8% is applied from January 1, 2022 to the end of December 31, 2022 according to Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 of the National Assembly and Decree No. 15/2022/ND-CP of the Government.

Although instructions were made promptly after Decree No. 15 was issued, the General Department of Taxation said that, through checking and capturing information, there are still some businesses, organizations, households and individuals businesses that have not issued VAT invoices in the 8% tax bracket (for groups of goods and services eligible for VAT reduction from 10% to 8%) according to regulations.

Faced with that situation, the Director of the General Department of Taxation requested the directors of tax departments to direct tax departments and branches under their management to further promote propaganda and dissemination to people and businesses in the area under their management; closely following the locality, taxpayers guide, support, inspect and supervise the implementation of guidelines and policies of the National Assembly and the Government, especially businesses, organizations, households and individuals doing business strictly comply with the regulations of 2% VAT reduction in 2022 according to regulations.