(TBTCO) - The US remains a promising market of Vietnam and there remained large room for more exports, Minister Counsellor Bui Huy Son of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US told a consultation session on export to the US held via conference on November 30.

Son said the US is importing more Vietnamese farm produce, food and wooden furniture. Between 2021-2025, its demand for food and farm produce is forecast to keep rising.

In the remaining months of this year, the prospect of exporting wooden furniture to the US is bright on the back of growing shopping demand during holidays, he said.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Le Hoang Tai said the US economy is recovering strongly with a gross domestic product growth of 4.9 percent in the third quarter this year. Despite the pandemic, two-way trade between Vietnam and the US is about to hit 100 billion USD in 2021.

As online shopping trend is becoming popular, several opinions suggested tapping major e-commerce sites such as Amazon to introduce products. Therefore, firms need to make difference via design or marketing strategies.

In order to help Vietnamese goods successfully enter the US market, they were advised to ensure the origin of materials and step up trade promotion activities.

Experts instructed them how to set up a distribution system, accelerate the use of advanced technologies and actively link up with Vietnamese business associations in US states./.