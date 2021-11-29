(TBTCO) - Vietnam Report JSC has honoured the top 10 enterprises in its 2021 PROFIT500, a list of the 500 most profitable businesses in Vietnam this year.

The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group ranks among the top 10 of the 500 most profitable businesses in Vietnam this year.

They include Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Limited Company, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), and Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).

The remaining enterprises are Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Hoa Phat Group, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vingroup, and Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk).

According to General Director of the Vietnam Report JSC Vu Dang Vinh, PROFIT500 recognises business representatives, who demonstrate superiority in financial and communication strength, growth potential, sustainable development, management quality, and position in the market.

Among 339 listed firms ranked in the PROFIT500, 53.1 percent still maintained their profit growth during 2019 – 2020 and in the first six months of 2021, while 24.4 percent began recovering and regained the momentum of profit growth in the first half.

Given the fourth COVID-19 outbreak with complicated developments, profits are not enough, he said, adding that the condition requires sustainable profits based on inner strength, market flexibility, technology application, and rearrangement of supply chains, among other factors.

The Vietnam Report also released its bilingual report ‘Vietnam Earnings Insight 2021’ on profit trends according to economic sectors in 2021 – 2022./.