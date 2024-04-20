Trade fair promotes collective and cooperative economic sectors

A trade fair on boosting collective and cooperative economic sectors in the Northern region was launched by the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance at Tran Nhan Tong Walking Street and Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on April 18.

At the opening ceremony of the trade fair. (Photo: NDO)

The event is within the framework of the national trade promotion programme approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and is also an event in response to the Action Month for Cooperatives in 2024.

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Department of Trade Promotion Agency (Ministry of Industry and Trade), said that the formation of new production models according to chains is becoming an inevitable direction in the development of a modern economy, helping to improve production efficiency and ensure that production activities are linked to market demand.

Specifically, cooperatives are identified as a bridge connecting farmers and businesses as well as an important link in the chain of production and consumption, Phu stated.

He noted that the fair aims to foster trade promotion; create cooperation opportunities for cooperatives, enterprises, distributors, and exporters; and boost the trade and consumption of products in the value chains.

According to Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance, trade promotion is considered a key task of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance in removing bottlenecks in the consumption of products.

The trade fair saw the participation of 120 cooperatives from 44 provinces and cities and 30 enterprises nationwide, showcasing their products in 150 booths.

The products on display included organic agricultural products, processed products, local specialties, OCOP products, handicraft products, and hi-tech agricultural machinery, among others./.