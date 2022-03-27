Trade value posts double-digit growth in first half of March

|Illustrative image.
The above figure raised the total trade volume from the beginning of this year to over US$140 billion, up 14.3 percent on year, the General Department of Customs reported Friday.
The foreign-invested sector accounted for nearly 70 percent of the trade volume, or US$97.45 billion, up 11.8 percent.
In the first half of March, export turnover of mobiles and spare parts grew by US$596 million (or 27.2%), furniture up by US$ 88 million, and crude oil up by US$ 61 million.
Meanwhile, import volume of computers, electronic products rose by US$ 568 million, machines and equipment up by US$ 282 million, fabrics up by US$ 228 million./.