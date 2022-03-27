Trade value posts double-digit growth in first half of March

Viet Nam's trade with the rest of the world reached US$30.55 billion in the first half of March, an increase of 12.7 percent against the second half of the previous month, official data shows.

Illustrative image.

The above figure raised the total trade volume from the beginning of this year to over US$140 billion, up 14.3 percent on year, the General Department of Customs reported Friday.

The foreign-invested sector accounted for nearly 70 percent of the trade volume, or US$97.45 billion, up 11.8 percent.

In the first half of March, export turnover of mobiles and spare parts grew by US$596 million (or 27.2%), furniture up by US$ 88 million, and crude oil up by US$ 61 million.

Meanwhile, import volume of computers, electronic products rose by US$ 568 million, machines and equipment up by US$ 282 million, fabrics up by US$ 228 million./.