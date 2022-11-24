According to official statistics released by the General Department of Viet Nam Customs on November 21, 2022, the total import-export value of the whole country in October reached US$58.27 billion, a slight increase of 0.1 percent (equivalent to an increase of US$67 million) compared to September.
The trade balance of goods in October recorded a surplus of US$2.47 billion, bringing the goods trade surplus in 10 months this year to US$9.59 billion. Specifically, exports in October 2022 reached US$30.37 billion, up 1.9 percent (equivalent to US$552 million in absolute terms) compared to the previous month.
In the first ten months of 2022, the total export value stood at US$312.94 billion, up 16 percent (equivalent to US$43.1 billion) over the same period last year. On the contrary, imports of goods in October 2022 were estimated at US$27.9 billion, down 1.7 percent (equivalent to US$485 million) compared to the previous month.
Some good groups witnessing a sharp decrease in import value include machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts (down US$309 million); crude oil ($224 million); computers, electronic products and components (US$221 million); raw materials for textiles, leather and footwear (US$105 million).
Regarding the import-export market in January-October period, Viet Nam's goods trade with Asia reached US$398.41 billion, accounting for 64.6 percent of the country's total trade volume.
Trade value with America reached US$131.23 billion, up 16.8 percent; Europe - US$64.7 billion, up 8.9 percent; Oceania - US$15.02 billion, up 30.4 percent and Africa - US$6.94 billion, down slightly by 1.5 percent compared to 10 months of 2021.
The import-export value of FDI sector in the first ten months rose 14.6 percent on year to US$428.99 billion./.