As of December 21, tuna export turnover touched US$1 billion for the first time and is expected to reach US$ 1.03 billion for the whole year, according to the Viet Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Tuna export turnovers have been vigorously increased over the past years, jumping from US$651 million in 2018 to US$733 million in 2021.

Overseas shipment of tuna saw a year-on-year increase of 55 percent to US$ 808 million in the first nine months of 2022.

The U.S., Canada, Japan, Israel and Saudi Arabia are the five biggest importers of Vietnamese tuna.

Specifically, in the first 11 months, tuna export value to the U.S. totaled more than US$461 million, up 56 percent over the same period last year.

Tuna export to Canada ranked second with US$48 million (up 75 percent), followed by Japan with US$ 38 million, Israel with US$ 31 million, and Saudi Arabia with US$ 28 million.

Especially, tuna exports to the EU rose to over US$150 million thanks to increasing export orders made by EU markets after the EU-Viet Nam free trade agreement (EVFTA) came into effect.

According to VASEP, Viet Nam is currently the 14th largest tuna supplier to the French market among non-EU suppliers.

Earlier, the ago-forestry-fishery sector has made a new export record in 2022 thanks to the diversification of markets and products. Fishery exports would reel in nearly US$11 billion, a 20-year high since Viet Nam joined the international market. Records have been seen in shrimp, tra fish (pangasius) and tuna exports, with US$4.3 billion, US$2.4 billion and US$1 billion in revenues, respectively./.